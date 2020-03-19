RM (LON:RM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RM opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.92. RM has a 12 month low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

