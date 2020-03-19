Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

RHI stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 45,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,417. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

