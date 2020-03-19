Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

ARCT stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,877. The company has a market cap of $211.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

