Rockell N. Hankin Sells 9,101 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMTC stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 884,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,891. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 180.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $27,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

