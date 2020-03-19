Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

