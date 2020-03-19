Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RKH traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.53 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,249. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.73.

In other news, insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Insiders bought a total of 82,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,484 over the last quarter.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

