Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Cut by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $52,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

ROK traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.08. 1,841,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $116.98 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

