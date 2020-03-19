Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8,191.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

ROK stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,795. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $116.98 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

