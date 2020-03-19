Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

