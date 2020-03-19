Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target cut by research analysts at Nomura from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

