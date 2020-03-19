Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 352 ($4.63). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.18 ($4.19).

ROR stock opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.10. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). Insiders have bought a total of 547 shares of company stock worth $177,972 in the last quarter.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

