Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

CAE traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.63. 1,927,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.05. CAE has a 12-month low of C$14.37 and a 12-month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

