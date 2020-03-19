Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$5.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,693. The company has a market capitalization of $403.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

