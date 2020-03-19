Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades ONEX (TSE:ONEX) to Outperform

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$105.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ONEX from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ONEX from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE ONEX traded up C$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.74. 596,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,083. ONEX has a 12 month low of C$37.00 and a 12 month high of C$89.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.71.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

