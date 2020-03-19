Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Underperform

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$38.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.50.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.52. 763,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,501. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.74.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.