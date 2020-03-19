Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 178,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

