Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 1,726,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

