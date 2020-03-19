Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,615 ($113.33).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at GBX 7,890 ($103.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,881.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,516.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.