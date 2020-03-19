Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Target Price to GBX 90

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 285.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Restaurant Group to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141.25 ($1.86).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 23.34 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.69.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.