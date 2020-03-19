RPC (NYSE:RES) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

RES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

NYSE RES opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

