Rudolf Kwan Acquires 4,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00.

Rudolf Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Rudolf Kwan acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Rudolf Kwan bought 2,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 893,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

