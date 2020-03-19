Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

