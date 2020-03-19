Rupee Trading Up 7.5% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $107,302.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,138,050 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

