Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

