Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,526. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.