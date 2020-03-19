Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Cut by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 988,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

