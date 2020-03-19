Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 225,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.