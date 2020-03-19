Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

