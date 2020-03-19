SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €5.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.93 ($9.22).

ETR SFQ traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €3.33 ($3.87). 435,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.36 ($3.91) and a 12-month high of €11.68 ($13.58).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

