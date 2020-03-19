Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $46,003.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004417 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.