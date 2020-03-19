Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 6.26% of Safehold worth $102,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. 309,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,340. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

