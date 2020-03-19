Saga (LON:SAGA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

SAGA traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 16.10 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 13.14 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.90 ($1.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.17.

In other Saga news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

