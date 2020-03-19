Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107 ($1.41).

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Saga alerts:

Shares of LON:SAGA traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.10 ($0.21). 4,675,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market cap of $180.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 13.14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.90 ($1.54). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.30.

In other news, insider James Quin bought 108,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.