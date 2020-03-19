Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 14,042 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 14,042 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,514.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at $88,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.