salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 697.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

