salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 86,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 313,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,035,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,906,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,543,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,215. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.