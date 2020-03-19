salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 193,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.14, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

