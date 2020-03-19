Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 24,702 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $50.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,880.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $955.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,977.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,840.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

