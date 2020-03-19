Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 352,434 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,434 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 34.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. 833,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

