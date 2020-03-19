Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,198 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 2.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global Payments worth $132,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,092,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Global Payments by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,356,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $116.24 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

