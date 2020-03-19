Samlyn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 442,327 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,000. Equifax comprises approximately 1.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Equifax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

EFX traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,008. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

