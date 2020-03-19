Samlyn Capital LLC Has $156.66 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,446 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $156,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 642,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,479 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.93. 30,841,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,424,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

