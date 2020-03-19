Samlyn Capital LLC Has $170.48 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043,930 shares during the quarter. Athene makes up approximately 3.6% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Athene worth $170,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Athene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Athene by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 256,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 198,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Athene by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 816,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,400,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,649. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

