Samlyn Capital LLC Has $72.79 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,940 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of Nomad Foods worth $72,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 3,215,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

