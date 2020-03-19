Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $13.30 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 41,945,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,173,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

