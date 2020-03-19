Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $28.78 Million in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 970,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,940,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,769,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ NVST traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 7,759,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.71. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.