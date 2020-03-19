Samlyn Capital LLC Lowers Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,561 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises 1.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of StoneCo worth $60,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 978,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 98,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 297,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 5,502,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

