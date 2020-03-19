Samlyn Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786,613 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 8,253,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,388. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

