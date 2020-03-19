Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,789,506 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,789,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,085,000. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up about 2.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 2.28% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $145,858,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,110. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

