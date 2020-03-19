Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $58,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

